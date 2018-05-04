My father was my first inspiration: IAS 36th rank holder from Kashmir

Continuing the trend of bagging top positions in the Civil Services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection to prestigious all India services IAS, IPS, IFS and allied services, this year Fazlul Haseeb, an engineer by profession topped the list among first fifty qualifiers in the examination as he got 36th rank in the all India merit list. Haseeb said,"My father Farooq Ahmad Peer, presently Joint-Director (Academics) in J-K State Board of School Education proved to be a source of inspiration for me when I saw him working overtime to ensure fast track the recruitment process as a member Service Selection Board. I thought I can do better if I qualify IAS and work for giving people a judicious and transparent system of governance." Talking about the role of other members of his family in the preparations for civil services examination, Haseeb said, "My mother often used to give me the strength when I would think about my fate in an examination that attracts the best talent across the country and only few are enough fortunate to find themselves in the final selected list."