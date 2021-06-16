Father’s Day 2021: How the day came about and why it is celebrated across the world

In most parts of the world, Father's Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June. This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Father's Day will be observed on 20 June, 2021. Father's Day is observed annually to recognise the contribution of fathers and their importance in the lives of their children.

The day is especially dedicated to honour and celebrate the role fathers play in society at large.

History of Father's Day: Whend did it start?

Father's Day started in the United States (US), however, it has gained a lot of prominence in India in the last few years.

Father's Day was first proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd in the USA. She and her five siblings were raised by her dad, who was a civil war veteran William Jackson Smart.

Looking at her dad's dedication and support towards the family, she wanted to establish an official equivalent to Mother's Day for male parents. Sonora wanted Father's Day celebrations to be held on 5 June, which was her dad's birthday, but due to the time constraints of the Church, the day was finally celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

The first Father's Day was celebrated on 19 June, 1910. Later, on 1 May, 1972, the then-President of the US Richard Nixon declared Father's Day as a national holiday. Therefore, the first official Father's Day celebration in the US was on 18 June, 1972.

Does every country observe Father's Day on the same day?

No, not all countries observe the day on the same date. While Father's Day is celebrated in India, US and few other countries on the third Sunday of June (20 June) other countries including Portugal, Spain, Croatia and Italy observed Father's Day on 19 March.

In Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, Father's Day is celebrated in the month of September.

Why do people celebrate Father's Day?

This special day signifies the pivotal role that fathers play in their children's lives; be it emotionally, mentally or even financially. So, to make their fathers feel special, children on this day shower them with gifts, heart-warming cards and special dinners.

Many try to spend more time than usual with their fathers. Others who are away from home call their father or visit him.

