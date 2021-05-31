Father Of Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam Arrested For Forgery, Siphoning Off Donations

Father of 9-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam has been arrested on charges of forgery and cheating, Eastmojo has reported.

Kangujam Kanarjit who is reportedly a self-proclaimed youth leader is accused of collected funds and fees from national and international students in the name of organising international youth committee meets, which never took place, collecting funds for earthquake victims which never reached their beneficiaries. He is also accused of forging documents and signatures.

Kanarjit who is also known as K K Singh was arrested by a joint team of Delhi and Manipur police. In 2016 he was ruled as an absconder in another criminal case pertaining to cheating and other offences.

"His house was raided and all incriminating articles were picked up. He is absconding in another case as well, so he will be investigated for both cases", an official has been quoted as saying.

As per report the arrest has been carried out in a complaint by a Nepal student who has alleged that Kanarjit took money from him in 2018 for an international conference which never took place and refunds were never issued.