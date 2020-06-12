Fatehpuri Masjid in New Delhi to Remain Closed Till July 4 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Shahi Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed Asks Devotees to Pray at Home

New Delhi, June 12: The Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk -- Mufti Mukarram Ahmed -- on Friday announced that the ancient mosque will remain closed till July 4, as coronavirus cases are rising in the national capital. He also appealed to the Muslim devotees to pray at home instead of coming to mosque.

Informing about the latest development, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The mosque will stay closed till July 4, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi. Despite regular appeals by the mosque that senior citizens and kids should not come to the mosque, they are coming. Offer prayers at home." Sabarimala Temple Not to Open for Public for Monthly Pooja, Kerala Govt Cancels Temple Festival Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's what Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid said:

The mosque will stay closed till July 4, as #COVID19 cases are on the rise in Delhi. Despite regular appeals by the mosque that senior citizens & kids should not come to the mosque, they are coming. Offer prayers at home: Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid pic.twitter.com/b3j14aktpW — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020





Earlier on Friday, Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs informed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 34,687, out of which 12,731 recovered, while 1,085 died. It also informed that India's COVID tally reached 2,97,535, out of which 1,47,195 recovered while 8,489 died.