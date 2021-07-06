Fate of Kanwar Pilgrimage Caught Between UP, Uttarakhand

In the backdrop of coronavirus scare, the suspense over the annual Kanwar pilgrimage continues even as senior police officials from the five states met in Dehradun on Tuesday to discuss how to stop the movement of the pilgrims.

The new chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami however asserted no decision has been taken on the cancellation of annual pilgrimage.

“I spoke to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath over phone and discussed about Kanwar Yatra” chief minister Pushkar Dhami told News18. “No decision has been taken to cancel Yatra” said CM when asked that top cop in state has said that pilgrimage will not be held.

Chief Minister’s statement came after state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar appealed pilgrims not to visit Uttarakhand as the pilgrimage has not been permitted. Kumar said “if required the police stations from other states can collect (Ganga) water from Haridwar and distribute to the locals” soon after meeting senior police officials from Haryana, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan.

On June 30 the Uttarakhand government issued an order about cancellation of the pilgrimage in the wake of Covid. However things have changed after new chief minister Dhami took charge this week. Interestingly on Tuesday UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly gave go ahead for the annual pilgrimage.

During the monsoons or ‘Sawan’ as it is referred in the northern states, the lakhs of pilgrims throng to places such as Haridwar, Rishikesh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to collect the water of Ganga River – Ganga Jal – which is offered to Lord Shiva. The annual pilgrimage attracts people from the national capital region, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here