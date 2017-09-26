'Fatal stunt' kills two students in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept. 26 (ANI): Two students died in a tragic accident in Vijaywada's Moghalrajapuram while attempting stunts on a motorcycle.

The accident took place when these two boys, Hrithik Chowdhary and PMV Yeswant, who were returning from a birthday party, were riding their bikes on high speed and banged into a divider.

The incident occurred on early hours of Sunday morning

According to the CCTV footage, the impact of the collision was so high that the street light on top of the electric pole was displaced while the bike plunged 150 meter away from the accident spot.

According to reports, Hrithik was a native of Haryana and was pursuing MBA and staying with his uncle in the city, Yaswant was a native of Hyderabad and was studying 3rd year BTech in a private college. (ANI)