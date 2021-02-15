FASTag Must for All From Today, Else Double Toll Fee to Be Charged

The Transport Ministry in accordance with the NH Fee Rules 2008 mandated on Sunday, 14 February, that any vehicle without a functional FASTag will be charged double the toll amount if it passes through the electronic toll plazas, noted NDTV.

FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that helps people make contactless payments at toll plazas, which should theoretically reduce traffic congestion and reduce wait times. People need to buy the FASTag, which is an RFID sticker, from any issuing bank or payment providers like Paytm. The tag needs to be stuck to the windshield of their individual vehicles.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday stated that the FASTag is now to be immediately implemented, saying, “The government had extended the FASTag registration date limit two-three times before and it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags,” reported Hindustan Times.

Gadkari added that only 10 percent of people are yet to switch to FASTag. The migration to FASTag is set to promote digital payments, lower fuel consumption due to reduced waiting time, and ensure seamless passage, noted NDTV.

More Details

The Union Ministry of Transport on 7 November had mandated FASTag for all four-wheeler vehicles from 1 January 2021. The decision was invoked via amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, reported IANS.

The government earlier extended the mandatory FASTag roll out date to 15 December, which was extended to 31 December on 29 December 2019 by Nitin Gadkari. Due to a shortage of tags in the market, the last date was again extended to 15 January 2020 finally.

Earlier, it had been decided that from 1 December 2019 all four-wheelers, trucks and buses will have to pay toll electronically on Indian highways through a radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag called a FASTag.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had introduced electronic toll collection through FASTag across the country back in 2014, but it was an optional system. Toll plazas had separate lanes dedicated to tag users, but the system wasn’t quite effective.

(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)

