Fast-Tracking COVID Vaccines Granted EUA in Other Nations: Centre

The Centre said on Tuesday, 13 April, that it was fast-tracking Emergency Use Approvals (EUA) for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted EUA in other countries. This is being done in order to expand the collection of vaccines available for the vaccination drive in the country.

The move comes amid a surge in COVID cases in India, as well as reports of shortages of vaccines from various states.

Vaccination is one of the critical pillars of COVID control and management strategy adopted by the Centre, a press release by the central government said.

Accordingly, the decision to expand the vaccines’ availability in India was taken by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), which met on 11 April.

The NEGVAC, after comprehensive deliberation, recommended that vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India.

The Centre added that the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines would be studied for seven days for safety outcomes before they are rolled out across India.

Vaccines in Use in India

The development was announced the same day as the news that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Russian COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in India.

Cleared for rollout in India, Sputnik V thus becomes the third vaccine for use in the country’s mass vaccination programme.

Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are the other two vaccines in use in India.

Earlier, reports had suggested that in addition to Covishield and Covaxin, India could have five more vaccines by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Apart from Sputnik V, these are the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), the Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine, a source had told news agency ANI.

India on Tuesday reported 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,36,89,453. The death toll rose by 879 to 1,71,058. The active cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 patients have recovered so far.

(With inputs from ANI.)

