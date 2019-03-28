Fast&Up signs Mayank Agarwal as brand ambassador

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Fast&Up, flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, on Thursday announced the signing of Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal as it's brand ambassador.

Since its inception, Fast&Up has supported sportspersons, athletes and fitness enthusiasts to promote active living and the importance of nutritional supplements for enhanced performance.

The brand has focused on nurturing top quality athletes representing various sports under the aegis of 'Fast&Up- Fit Squad'. The Fast&Up- Fit Squad is supporting over 100 athletes across the country.

Talking about his association, Mayank said: "I take fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle seriously. It's an honour for me to partner with India's fastest growing sports nutrition brand as we share a common set of values. Fast& Up has a range of top quality nutrition products that will form an integral component in my training regime."

After a record-breaking domestic season in 2017-18, which included over a 1,000 runs within a single month and consistent performances for both Karnataka and India A across formats, Mayank received his maiden call to the Indian Test team midway through the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia.

--IANS

kk/pcj