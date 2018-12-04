Fashion Week held in Jammu to promote tourism in the state

Jammu Fashion week (LFW) was recently held in the city comprising of renowned names in the fashion industry. The event focused on promoting fashion tourism in the state and to make an effort to put State on global fashion world. JFW happened in collaboration with Phytomo Clinical and United Colors of Benetton. It was conceptualised to give platform to young and innovative designers in the state. The chief guest of the event was renowned celebrity designer, Jattinn Kochhar from Delhi. He had an interactive session with the audience and gave some relevant advice and shared his views on the fashion industry of today. The Moms and Kids Fashion Show on first day was mentored by former Miss India Finalist, Aprajita Sharma and motivational speaker Pallab Bose. On second day, the impetus was lend to unconventional, innovative and fearless genre of fashion. The event ended on an optimistic note.