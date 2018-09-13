Fashion pieces designed by differently-abled to debut on ramp

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Ensembles designed and manufactured by the differently-abled at Tamana's Skill Development Centre will debut on the catwalk.

Tamana, a non-profit organisation which is working for the holistic rehabilitation of the differently-abled, along with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will host its annual fashion show on Saturday titled "Unity in Diversity".

The show is being held and co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency Delhi, which is Tamana's CSR partner.

The show draws inspiration from Japan and will see the differently-abled walk the ramp with dignitaries, designers, models, school principals and students.

Some of the participating designers are Alpana Neeraj, Amit Aggarwal, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Pratap Singh, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rimzim Dadu.

For over a decade, Tamana NGO has been advocating the cause of the disabled and spreading awareness about the 'Inclusion and Integration' of the differently-abled through its annual fashion show.

"Tamana, FDCI and Hyatt have together put up this fascinating fashion show promoting 'We are One' irrespective of intellectual and physical differences. According to me, these kids are born with a mission to remind us that we may have everything, but they are much greater in their purity of heart," Shayama Chona, founder and President, Tamana, said in a statement.

FDCI's President Sunil Sethi said the objective of the FDCI by being a supporter of this event continuously is to ensure that the "social barriers are broken through the medium of fashion".

