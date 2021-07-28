‘Fascism, Completely Intolerable’: TMC’s Bratya Basu on House Arrest of I-PAC Members in Tripura

Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Bratya Basu, Moloy Ghatak, and Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee arrived in Tripura on Wednesday in the wake of the detention of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team members in the state. Addressing the media, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu slammed the BJP-IPFT-led Tripura govt over the detention of the I-PAC team members, calling it “fascism”. “It is completely intolerable,” he said.

The I-PAC members had arrived in Tripura last week to assess the TMC’s potential to expand its base in the Northeastern state where polls are due in 2023. The team of Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC, which has been staying in a hotel in Agartala, was also questioned by the local police.

The 23-member team was under house arrest for over 48 hours till Tuesday night, after it was asked by the police to stay inside the hotel. All members of the team were forced to undergo RT-PCR tests and released late on Tuesday night only after the reports came negative and after they were grilled by a senior police officer, sources told News18.

The team has, however, been served notices to appear in the police station on August 1 and 2. “I consider your attendance before me necessary for answering certain questions relevant to investigation of the instant case, furnishing information relevant to the case in question and producing documents, if any,” the notice from SI of East Agartala Police Station reads.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Agartala on Thursday afternoon to protest against the house arrest.

