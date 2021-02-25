Farooq Abdullah welcomes India-Pak agreement to stop cross-border firing

New Delhi, Feb 25 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and chief of J&K National Conference Farooq Abdullah reacted on India and Pakistan agreeing to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir. Welcoming the decision, he said that it is a big step and both the Prime Ministers will try to solve the issues. India and Pakistan’s militaries on February 25 announced that they have agreed to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas with effect from the midnight of February 24-25.