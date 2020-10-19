Farooq Abdullah Questioned by ED: Political Vendetta After Formation of People's Alliance, Says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, October 19: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday termed the question of his father Farooq Abdullah by the Enforcement Directorate as "political vendetta", apparently targeting the Centre. Farooq Abdullah was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Omar tweeted: "The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence (sic)." The development comes days after mainstream political parties formed an alliance to seek reversal of the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir made on August 5, 2019.

The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 19, 2020





National Conference leaders, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone and other signatories to the Gupkar Declaration, announced the People's Alliance last week. "We have named this alliance as the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they held before August 5, 2019," Farooq Abdullah said.

What is Gupkar Declaration?

The Centre on August 5 last year revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370, and declared it a union territory. The Gupkar Declaration was passed by the mainstream parties a day before the revocation of Article 370 in August last year to defend the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Mainstream parties, including National Conference, PDP, Congress, CPI-M, People's Conference, People's Movement and Awami National Conference were originally the signatories of the Gupkar Deceleration.