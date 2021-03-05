Farooq Abdullah Challenges ED Order Attaching His Properties

President of the National Conference and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah petitioned against an Enforcement Directorate order which attached his residential and commercial properties worth around Rs 12 crore, PTI reported.

According to party MP Hasnain Masoodi, the petition was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday, 3 March and is scheduled to be heard on Friday, PTI reported.

In December, the ED had attached the properties in Kashmir and in Jammu which amounted to Rs 11.86 crore, and alleged that they were proceeds related to a crime in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association-related scam.

According to PTI, Masoodi has claimed that the properties attached by the ED are either ancestral or acquired before the referred to offence occurred.

(With inputs from PTI)

