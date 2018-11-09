Farooq Abdullah backs son, pitches for dialogue centered around J and K's autonomy

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday backed his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on his India's participation in "non-official" talks with the Taliban remark. He said that Omar Abdullah has given a right statement and the dialogue is very necessary. "Before further erosion of democracy in state, one should immediately start a dialogue and it should be meaningful. It has to have compulsion on centre of restoring our autonomy. Unless they restore autonomy, to expect any forward movement from people is impossible," said Abdullah. Earlier, Omar Abdullah tweeted that India's participation in "non-official" talks with the Taliban, asking why the Narendra Modi-led government cannot have similar talks to resolve the state's "eroded autonomy".