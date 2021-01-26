Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Protesters From Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur Borders Reach Delhi's Red Fort; Here's What We Know So Far

New Delhi, January 26: Farmers protesting against the new farm laws has started their tractor parade from three sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday as the country celebrates the 72nd Republic Day. They entered the national capital by breaking the police barricade. The farmers' tractor rally has reached Delhi's Red Fort.Tractor Rally on January 26 Against Farm Laws: From Routes, Estimated Tractors on Road to Security Arrangements, Here's All About the Mega Rally on Republic Day 2021.

Meanwhile, the police in the national capital and neighbouring states are on alert and trying to disperse the protesters. The Delhi Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas at the Singhu border after protesting farmers breached barricades set up to thwart them from entering the national capital. The police had given farmers permission to enter the city after the official Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Farmers' Tractor Rally Reached Delhi's Red Fort

Farmers' Tractor Rally Reaches Delhi's ITO

Protesters Vandalise DTC Bus in ITO Area

#WATCH Delhi: Protesting farmers vandalise a DTC bus in ITO area of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5yUiHQ4aZm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Protesters Break Barricades in Kranal

#WATCH Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/pzfJs6Ioef — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

#WATCH Police use tear gas on farmers who have arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Singhu border#Delhi pic.twitter.com/fPriKAGvf9 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

"Rally is going on peacefully. I don't have any knowledge of it. We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here," said Rakesh Tikait, the Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) when asked about incidents of violence at some locations, during the tractor rally, as reported by ANI.

The farmers have been protesting on different borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020, against the three farm laws. There has been no agreement between the Centre and the protesting farmers despite eleven rounds of talks between them. The agitating farmers demand complete withdrawal of the laws and legal guarantee for MSP. The Centre has offered to suspend the laws for up to 18 months at a meeting with farm unions on 20 January.