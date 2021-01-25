



Farmers

25 Jan 2021: Farmers' tractor rally allowed but they can't disrupt R-Day parade

After weighing all options, the Delhi Police has allowed protesting farmers to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day, Tuesday, in the national capital. However, the farmers have been strictly told they can't disrupt the main parade.

Delhi Police, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry, said on Sunday evening that they gave permission to show respect toward farmers' demands.

Context: Background: Why are farmers at odds with the Central government?

Farmers have been protesting against three farm laws, passed in the Parliament in mid-September. They opine these sweeping reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporate players. To coerce the government to repeal the laws, they have been camping at Delhi's borders since November.

The government held talks with them, told them it will suspend laws too, but the farmers remained adamant.

R-Day parade: Federal government objected to tractor march, went to SC

When farmers said they would organize a tractor march on R-Day, the Centre opposed this idea.

The government of India approached the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the rally by arguing that it will embarrass the nation globally.

The top court put the ball in Delhi Police's court, saying it is not the "first authority" to make a decision in this case.

