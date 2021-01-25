Farmers' Tractor Rally: 11 Key Points You Should Know About March on Republic Day

The farmers protesting against the three farm laws will carry out a tractor rally on the Republic Day. It was permitted after they came to an agreement with the Delhi Police. The farmer leaders have provided the assurance that the rally will be conducted peacefully and will not impact the official Republic Day parade and events scheduled at Rajpath on January 26. The tractor rally will commence from three of Delhi's border points i.e. Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Here is everything you need to know about the tractor rally:

1. The tractor rally is scheduled to start after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. It will likely begin at around 11 am after an ‘ardas’ (prayer) by the farmers. The rally will pass through the Outer Ring Road of Delhi.

2. Out of the three rallies, the first one will start from the Singhu border and traverse through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza, along a 63-km stretch. The second rally will kick off from the Tikri border following a 62-km route passing through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza. The third will start from Ghazipur and pass through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan, covering a distance of about 68-km.

3. Each tractor or cart should carry the national flag along with the flag of the farmers’ organizations. Flags of political parties will not be permitted. The tractors may play folk music and patriotic songs.

4. Protesters have been advised to carry 24 hours of ration and water with them. They have also been asked to keep the means of protection from cold with them.

5. The rally will showcase several tableaux from various states exhibiting the village life and hail the courage of the protesting farmers.

6. Protesters will not be allowed to keep any kind of weapon with them. They have been advised to avoid provocative slogans and banners.

7. The farm leaders will lead the parade in cars. The tractors will follow them. No more than five people can ride on a single tractor. Trolleys will not be allowed, although those with special tableaux might be exempted.

8. A war room has been formed at each of the three sites of protest to coordinate during the rally. Each war room will have 40 members consisting of doctors, security personnel and social media managers.

9. The farmers have hired a private agency to maintain security. According to reports, around 3,000 volunteers have been deployed to make sure the parade remains peaceful.

10. Haryana government has issued a travel advisory for citizens warning them against unnecessary travel towards Delhi from January 25 to 27. Vehicular movement on the national highway would be disrupted from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi.

11. The Delhi Police will be on high alert, especially as it has received inputs about possible efforts attempting to disturb peace during the rally.