Farmers' Tractor March on January 7: Protesters from Kundali Border, Tikri Border, Ghazipur Border & Rewasan to Rally Towards KMP Expressway Tomorrow at 11 AM

New Delhi, January 7: As a part of intensifying the protest against the new farm laws, the farmer unions on January 7 are set to undertake a tractor rally from different protesting sites. The march is will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav made the announcement while addressing the media on Tuesday, a day after the seventh rounds of talks between the centre and farmer leaders remained inconclusive.

The tractors will start the rally from four different protesting sites, including Kundali border, Tikri border, Ghazipur border and Rewasan in Haryana. They will march towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. The farmers are likely to meet mid way during the march. Farmers' Protest: Tractor March Will Be Taken Out at Four Borders of Delhi on January 7, Says Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav.

The march will be directed towards the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Tractors from Ghazipur border will move towards Palwal. Protesters from UP gate will also move towards Palwal. Farmers' Talks With Centre Remain Inconclusive as Government Refuses to Roll Back Farm Laws; Next Round of Meeting on January 8.

The tractor march on January 7, is being claimed as a 'rehearsal' for Republic Day parade, if the farmers demand are not met till January 26. “This may be seen as a rehearsal of what will happen on January 26,” had said Yogendra Yadav while addressing the media.

The march was earlier scheduled on January 6, however owing to the bad weather condition in the national capital region is was postponed on January 7.

Ahead of the march tomorrow, the traffic routes in the national capital looked disrupted. Heavy traffic movement is being seen on the a like Pataudi Road and Kapdiwas Chowk in Gurugram, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Masani barrage in Rewari.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in September last year. The farmer leaders have termed these laws as 'anti-farmers.' Seven rounds of talks between the farmers and the government has been largely inconclusive. Next round of talks are schedule on January 8.