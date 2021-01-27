Farmers' tractor march: Congress demands Amit Shah's resignation for violence at Red Fort, blames Centre for Tuesday's incident

Congress blamed the BJP-led central government for the violence and vandalism that ensued on Delhi's streets on Republic Day during the farmers tractor rally organised by farmers. Congress demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to protect the historic Red Fort.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly responsible for the violence carried out in the name of farmers protest. His failure to stop the vandalism despite intelligence inputs means he has no right to remain in his position. We demand that he resign from his position immediately," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Surjewala said that Tuesday's was the second time Shah failed to stop violence in the National Capital and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expels him.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to expel Shah, it would be clear that he too was part of the conspiracy," Surjewala alleged.

"This is the first time that any govt has failed to protect Red Fort," the Congress said, alleging that "a few vandals were allowed to enter the Red Fort while the Delhi Police was sitting on their chairs".

The tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new farm laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as a section of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

One farmer was killed allegedly in firing, while over 1,000 farmers and over 300 cops were injured, reports said.

One Delhi police personnel has been admitted to the ICU of the LNJP Hospital, officials said on Wednesday, according to PTI. Besides, two farmers who had also sustained injuries during the incident are currently admitted at the Delhi government-run facility.

Meanwhile, officials on Wednesday said Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the National Capital.

