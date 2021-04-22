Farmers Will Support Fight Against COVID: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday, 22 April, held a meeting with officials of Haryana Government, an SKM press note said, adding that the barricades on one side of the highway at Singhu Border will be removed amid the health emergency. This will be done to give passage to to oxygen, ambulance and other such emergency services.

“Farmers will support in every possible way the fight against the corona pandemic,” the note signed by Dr Darshan Pal added.

The meeting included the Sonepat Superintendent of Police , CMO, other officials and several SKM leaders.

The press release also stated that the BJP government has falsely portrayed the protesting farmers of obstructing oxygen supply to the city of Delhi, while the police misdirects oxygen supply trucks towards the protest sites, instead of the shortest, correct route.

“As pointed out already, it is the government which is to be squarely blamed for barricading the roads and obstructing free passage, whereas in all protest sites, farmers have already left such passage for vehicular movement,” the note read.

In the background of the union inviting migrant workers for shelter, SKM stressed that this was not an invitation to boost numbers of protestors at Delhi Borders, but was a way to provide help when governments are failing citizens miserably.

The note said, “Here, at the protest sites, farmers would like to take care of the migrant workers temporarily, would be happy to provide shelter and food, and there is no fear of infection. Once a semblance of normalcy is restored, migrant workers can get back to their employment sites, and by this, can save on unnecessary travel costs.”

For months now, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at borders of the national capital – Singhu and Tikri – in protest against the three new farm laws brought on by the Modi government.

