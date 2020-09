Farmers stage protest in Punjab, Karnataka over farm bills

Phillaur (Punjab) / Bengaluru, Sep 25 (ANI): On September 25, a nation-wide protest is observed in wake of farm bills passed in Parliament. Farmers, under aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), blocked Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Punjab. Similarly, members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association held protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway. Police personnel deployed in the area to ensure law and order is maintained and COVID safety norms are followed during protest.