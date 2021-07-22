



Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped

22 Jul 2021: Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped

Hundreds of farmers will protest at Delhi's iconic Jantar Mantar today against the central government's three new agricultural laws. They were granted permission to hold the demonstrations by the Delhi Police and the Delhi government earlier this week. Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up at several borders of the national capital. Here are more details on this.

Details: 200 farmers will protest daily until August 9

Nearly 200 representatives of several farmers' bodies will go to the Jantar Mantar daily from today to August 9. They will hold demonstrations from 11 am to 5 pm, farmers' leaders have said. Security arrangements have been tightened at the Singhu border, where farmers will gather today from various protest sites so as to travel to Jantar Mantar.

Security: Police officials had visited Jantar Mantar yesterday

Security personnel have been deployed at the Jantar Mantar. On Wednesday, Delhi Police Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha, Joint CP Jaspal Singh, and CP Balaji Srivastava had visited the monument to review security arrangements there. In fact, most routes leading to Delhi have been put under surveillance. Police said they are not taking any chances this time citing the January 26 violence.

Rules: Farmers to follow all COVID-19 protocols, police says

The protesting farmers will be escorted by the police from Singhu border to Jantar Mantar in buses. Farmers have also been asked not to carry out any march in the wake of COVID-19 and they also must follow social distancing rules and other coronavirus protocols. "Delhi Police has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the protest program remains peaceful," according to a statement.

Parliament: Farmers' protest coincides with Parliament's Monsoon Session

The farmers' protest at the Jantar Mantar will coincide with the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, that had begun on Monday. Interestingly, they have termed the protest program "Kisan Sansad," and will follow Parliamentary norms, including having a Speaker, a Deputy Speaker, and a tea break, etc. "We will show how to hold Parliament," Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav said.

Story continues

Background: What is the farmers' protest all about?

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders to protest against three new agricultural laws. They are demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws and multiple rounds of discussions between them and the government have failed to end the agitation. The Centre says the reforms will uplift farmers, while they argue that the laws will make them vulnerable to big corporates.

Fact: What are the new laws?

The controversial laws are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The news article, Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: 'Kisan Parliament': Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow

Farmers' leaders to address protesters, Budget Day march still on

Farmers, Centre to hold ninth round of talks today

Read more on India by NewsBytes.

