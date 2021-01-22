Asked Farmers to Reconsider: Tomar Post Talks; Next Meet Not Fixed
The eleventh round of talks between the farm leaders and the Centre over the government’s contentious new farm laws concluded on Friday, 22 January, at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, with no fixed date for their next meeting.
Following the conclusion of the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, according to ANI, said that the government has asked the farmers to reconsider the proposal and convey their decision by Saturday.
“We asked them to reconsider our proposal as it is in the interest of farmers and the country. We asked them to convey their decision by tomorrow (Saturday),” Tomar said.
He also alleged that talks remained inconclusive “as farmers' welfare was not at the heart of talks from the unions’ side.”
“There are forces that want the agitation to continue and ensuring that no good comes out of it,” said Tomar.
“Farmers’ unions said that they only want the repeal of the laws despite the government asking for alternatives,” he added.
Farmer leaders have reportedly said that even though the meeting may have lasted five hours, the two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes.
The government, according to PTI, has said that the farmers must internally discuss the proposal of suspending the farm laws.
Tomar has said that there are no problems with the laws, but the government has offered to suspend them ‘as a mark of respect for protesting farmers.’ He also said, as per PTI, that there will be another meeting if the farmers are ready to discuss the suspension of the laws.
Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal had attended the meeting on behalf of the Centre.
'Tractor Rally Will Take Place... Govt to Ensure It is Peaceful’
Rakesh Tikat, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson, according to ANI, said: “During the meeting, the government offered to put the implementation of the farm laws on hold for two years and said that the next round of meeting can take place only if farmer unions are ready to accept the proposal.”
He also said: “As planned, the tractor rally will take place on 26 January.”
Farmer leaders also told PTI that they have informed the police that the tractor rally will take place and that it is for the government to ensure that it is peaceful.
More Details
The government, according to ANI, said on Friday: “We gave a proposal to farmers and if they have a better proposal then they can come to us.”
“The government’s strategy was to throw a net at us, to hide poison inside sweets. They want to end protests somehow,” said SS Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, ahead of Friday’s meeting.
Background
Farmers unions on Thursday rejected the proposal put forth by the government to suspend the farm laws for a mutually-agreed period. A day earlier, the central government, during the tenth round of talks with protesting farmers, proposed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court to put a hold on the three farm laws for one-and-a-half years.
The proposal to keep the farm laws in abeyance needs to be seen in light of the Punjab Assembly elections that are scheduled for early next year.
Speaking about Friday’s round of talks with the Centre, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary, Hannan Mollah, said, “There isn't much expectation. Government made proposals which we took to the leadership and general body. After discussion, almost unitedly they rejected proposals. Government must understand the movement's mood and work accordingly.”
Mollah also broached the issue of the farmers’ Republic Day Tractor Rally to ANI, saying “Kisans (farmers) have started coming to the outer Ring Road and they will come. We can't change the program. The rally will be held as declared.”
Farmer representatives have been meeting Haryana and Delhi Police officials seeking permission for a tractor rally on Republic Day, but the police have been telling them that there will be security concerns.
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly two months at various points of Delhi-NCR’s borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.
(With inputs from ANI.)
