Farmers' protests: Punjab govt sets up helpline to track people who went missing after Republic Day rally

The Punjab government on Monday started a helpline to trace people who went missing after the Republic Day tractor parade in Delhi. This comes a day after Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that over 100 protesters from Punjab went missing after the rally and the subsequent violence.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also said that 70 lawyers have been appointed to ensure legal aid to farmers booked by the Delhi Police.

Singh appealed to the people of Punjab to immediately dial 112 to report any cases of missing persons, even if no cases had been filed with respect of such persons so far, The Indian Express reported.

Punjab Government has already arranged a team of 70 lawyers in Delhi to ensure quick legal recourse to farmers booked by the Delhi police. I will personally take up the issue of missing farmers with MHA & ensure these persons reach home safely. For assistance call 112. " Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 1, 2021

The Delhi Police on Monday released a list of 120 people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence in Delhi.

The tractor rally in the National Capital was organised more than 60 days after farmers began protests along Delhi's borders against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September last year. On the day of the tractor parade, protesters clashed with the police and breached the walls of the Red Fort, later hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the fort.

Singh had also said that the state government has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of missing persons. "We will do everything possible to locate those who are missing. We are trying to get details and will ensure that they return to their homes," said the chief minister, during a virtual event, attended by sarpanchs of various villages.

Story continues

On Saturday, the Khalra Mission and the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) had also announced free legal aid to the farmers booked by the Delhi Police.

Also See: Farmers' tractor march: Congress demands Amit Shah's resignation for violence at Red Fort, blames Centre for Tuesday's incident

Farmers have 'constitutional right' to take out tractor rally on Republic Day, say protesting union leaders

Farmers protest: Amarinder Singh calls for all-party meeting in Punjab on 2 Feb to show united front over stir

Read more on India by Firstpost.