Farmers Protesting Agri Laws Refuse to Call Off Republic Day Rally

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana protesting near the national capital have refused to call off the Republic Day rally. Talking to the media, they said that the rally would take place peacefully on the Outer Ring Road, without disrupting the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

“Farmers will celebrate Republic Day with huge fervour. The tractor parade will move in a circle on the Outer Ring Road, which goes around areas like Janakpuri, Munirka, Nehru Place, Tikri. We hope that Delhi and Haryana Police will not cause us any problems or restrictions. This will be a very peaceful protest since our biggest weapon is non-violence,” said The Indian Express quoted Yogendra Yadav from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

The farmers said 1,000 tractors will take part in their rally. The rally was planned after multiple talks with the government had failed. A plea against the tractor rally will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, 18 January. The farmers will also hold a meeting after the Court’s order to decide further course of action.

“When a farmer sets his mind, nothing can come in the way. We will appeal for a stay in court also.[sic.] We want to put out a message through media that the administration should cooperate. If they don’t, there will be a problem. Because we will go to Delhi and that is a fact,” said Rakesh Tikait from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The announcement to continue with rally comes even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned 40 people – Including farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa – for questioning in a case related to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

In a tweet, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal called it an attempt to intimidate the farmers.

"Strongly condemn Centre's attempts to intimidate farmer leaders & supporters of KisanAndolan by calling them for questioning by NIA & ED. They aren't anti-nationals. And after failure of talks for the 9th time, it's absolutely clear that GOI is only trying to tire out farmers," his tweet read.

So far, the government has refused to repeal the laws, which have been opposed by farmers, calling it pro-corporate.

(WIth inputs from the Indian Express and NDTV.)

