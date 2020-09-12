Farmers protest: Why are agrarians in Haryana, Punjab and UP opposed to three farm sector ordinances

The Central Government's three farm sector ordinances, supposedly for the betterment of agrarians, have met with stiff resistance from farmers and farm labourers in Haryana and Punjab and now parts of Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, hundreds came out on streets in Haryana's Kurukshetra to oppose the new laws promulgated without deliberation in the Parliament.

They even blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway for a couple of hours, following which the police used force on the protesting agrarians.

While on the one hand, the BJP-ruled Haryana government booked the Bhartiya Kissan Union (BKU) leaders and farmers over charges of blocking the national highway, damaging public property, attempt to murder, pelting stones at the police and rioting, on the other hand, some of its own leaders and allies extended the olive branch and supported the farmers' right to protest. The Congress has already offered its unequivocal support to the farmers with former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanding roll back of the ordinances.

According to NDTV, BJP's Haryana chief OP Dhankar on Friday formed a three-member committee " comprising Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh and Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini " to hold talks with farmers.

But the matter is likely to gain steam in the coming days, once the Parliament meets for the Monsoon Session.

What are the three ordinances about?

Farmers in Haryana, Punjab and now parts of Uttar Pradesh, as well, have been protesting against three ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet during the lockdown.

The first among them is the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, which allows farmers to sell produce outside the markets notified under the various state agricultural produce market laws (state APMC Acts).

The second ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 overrides all state APMC laws with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products, and bring uniformity into contractual farming rules (and state APMC Acts) across India. It also amends the role of APMCs in case of contract farming.

The third ordinances, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, has brought changes into list of essential items whose prices are regulated by the government.

Why are farmers upset about these ordinances?

Broadly, the stated purpose of these ordinances is to create 'one nation one market', and provide farmers with the choice to sell their produce for better price and also to attract private investment in the agricultural market.

However, farmers fear that they will not get the minimum support price or MSP (set by the government) for their crops after the implementation of new provisions of the law. They also feel the new law will hit the current system of mandis badly.

The Opposition Congress was swift to capitalise on the opportunity to criticise the government. The Congress has also suggested some changes in the ordinances to make them farmer-friendly.

"These ordinances are against the interests of farmers. If the government wants to implement them, then it should ensure that no purchases are made below MSP. The government could bring in a fourth ordinance separately to provide a clear provision that if any agency buys the crop of the farmer below the MSP, then legal action will be taken against it," former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Hooda said in a statement.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said these ordinances will not only "destroy" farmers, but will also lead a blow to the mandi system and impact farm labourers and "arhitiyas" or commission agents as well. Surjewala raised various issues in the ordinances that would allegedly harm the interests of the farmers.

There is also no provision in the ordinances for the protection of the rights of farm labourers or tenants, he said.

"When the mandi system ends, the farmer will be dependent only on contract farming and the big companies will set the price for his crop. What is this if not a new zamindari system?" he asked referring to rules of contract farming notified under Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020.

