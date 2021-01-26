Farmers’ Protest: US Embassy Issues Advisory for Staff

The US Embassy in Delhi on Tuesday issued an advisory for its employees in view of the violent clashes between the farmers and police during the tractor rally at various locations in the national capital.

“Media outlets are reporting clashes between New Delhi Police & protesting farmers in parts of Delhi. US govt personnel have been advised to avoid these areas, stay at home, & exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large groups, protests, or demonstrations,” a statement posted on their official website read.

The embassy has asked its personnel to avoid the northern Delhi border - the epicentre of protests, the Republic Day parade route, and downtown areas near the India Gate. As a precautionary measure, it has asked its employees to avoid crowds and demonstrations and to monitor local media for regular updates.

"Be aware of your surroundings, review your personal security plans and heed instructions from law enforcement officials," it added.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Tuesday after the agitating farmers clashed with the Delhi Police near ITO, with the police firing the tear gas shells and carrying out baton charges to disperse them.

The farmers, who started their 'Kisan Gantantra parade' much ahead of their scheduled timing entered the national capital defying the agreement of the scheduled time of tractor rally and creating multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border and some farmers armed with swords were also seen clashing with the police.

At least 20 people, including farmers and police personnel, are said to have been injured in the clashes. Some of them are critical, reported IANS.