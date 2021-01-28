Farmers' Protest Updates: Heavy Security Deployment at Red Fort, NH-24 Open For Traffic Movement, These Metro Stations Remain Closed

Delhi, January 28: Heavy security deployment continued at Delhi's Red Fort on Thursday. The Red Fort is closed from January 27 to January 31, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Normal traffic movement was seen on NH-24.

The lights on the national highway at the Ghazipur border where farmers protesting against Centre's three new farm laws were shut down from about 10:30 pm last night till the wee hours of today. The agitating farmers say this was an attempt by authorities to scare them. Tractor Rally Violence: BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait Named in FIR by Delhi Police, VM Singh Withdraws From Ongoing Farmers’ Protest.

NH-24 Open:

Normal traffic movement was seen on NH-24, the route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad said Delhi Traffic Police.

Normal traffic movement was seen on NH-24, the route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad said Delhi Traffic Police.

Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort.

Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort.

Metro Rail:

The entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed. Similarly, the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are also closed. The Delhi Metro Rail informed that normal service is available on all other stations.

On Republic Day 2021, the farmers' protest turned violent after the protestors deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor rally. After a clash between the farmers and police at ITO where hundreds of protestors were seen chasing police personnel with sticks, ramming their tractors into the buses, they then reached Red Fort.