Farmers' Protest Updates: Delhi Police Beef Up Security at Ghazipur Border; Vehicular Movement Restricted on NH-24

New Delhi, February 1: In the wake of farmers' agitation at Ghazipur border, the Delhi Police on Monday beefed up the security in the area. It has blocked the roads near Akshardham, Delhi as the agitation against new farm laws intensifies at the Delhi-Ghaziabad order. As a security measure, the vehicular movement between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh has been restricted on NH-24, as reported by news agency ANI.

Also Read | Afghanistan|Explosion Reported Near Shaheed Roundabout in Kabul's PD10: Live Breaking News Headlines and Union Budget 2021 Updates on February 1, 2021

The situation at Ghazipur border, Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border- remains tense as more and more farmers keep pouring in at the protest site following the appeal made by BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait last week. Shiromani Akali Dal has also extended its support to Tikait over the protest against the farm laws. Scores of farmers continue to stage sit-in agitation demanding to roll back the new agriculture legislation. Farmers’ Protest: Despite Increasing Number of Barricades Thousands Converge at Ghazipur Border.

The Haryana government has further extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 14 districts till 5 pm on February 1 to “prevent any disturbance of peace and public order. Services won't be available in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. Farmers’ Protest: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal Visits Ghazipur, Lends Support To Protest.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man Allegedly Beaten to Death in Harsora Police Station Area of Alwar District: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sent over 50 fresh notices to people, including farmer leaders, in connection with the violence that broke out during the tractor parade organised by the protesting farmers on Republic Day, investigations are still underway.

Scores of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, Singhu border, Tikri border & Ghazipur border, for over two months now demanding the repeal of three farm laws passed in the parliament in September last year. Eleven rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and Centre have been inconsequential and farmers continue their unrest.