Farmers' protest reaches Bengal; India's second COVID wave | Top Headlines

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. BJP meeting at Nadda's residence, finalize candidates for upcoming polls

Ahead of polls, crucial leaders meet at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence.

2. Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

Singh says the Centre weakens all institutes in India.

3. Former TMC insider Dinesh Trivedi opens up about the party's secrets

Trivedi reveals how the party has slipped out of Mamata's hands.

4. DMK manifesto promises 75% Tamil quota

DMK manifesto promised to push the Centre to give national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, slash the rates of milk, petrol & diesel, ban NEET exams

5. India record highest single-day spike in COVID cases

States set up vigilance, lockdown announced in many cities.

6. Australia joins US, India and Japan in 'unprecedented' deal for coronavirus vaccines after Quad meet

The vaccine project will at first involve funding by the US.

7. Farmers' protest reaches Bengal: Kisan netas urge voters to not cast vote for BJP

Weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, protesters have descended on the eastern state to rally against BJP while preparing a summer shield pukka house on the Singhu border.

8. Jharkhand backs 75% reservation in private jobs

Jharkhand government is considering whether to reserve a certain percentage of private jobs for locals or to provide reservation on the basis of certain salary criteria.

9. Bhainsa Communal Riots: Blockade in Telangana continues

Section 144 imposed, no internet or media and forces have been deployed.

10. Mumbai bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze’s interim bail plea rejected by Thane court

The court will hear his anticipatory bail plea on March 19.