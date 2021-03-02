



Farmers

02 Mar 2021: Farmers' protest: One side of Ghazipur border reopens for traffic

Vehicular movement was partially resumed at the Delhi-Ghaziabad Ghazipur border over a month after being shut.

The Delhi Police said that vehicular movement has only been restored on one side of the Ghazipur border.

The border had remained shut since January 26, India's 72nd Republic Day, when a tractor rally staged by protesting farmers had turned violent in Delhi.

Here are more details.

Details: Delhi-Ghaziabad vehicular movement resumed for emergency situations

Traffic has been restored on one side of the border—for Delhi to Ghaziabad commuters—for emergency vehicles and motorists in emergency situations only, the police said.

A police officer, speaking to Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, said, "We had been facilitating the movement of ambulances earlier as well. Now, we have partially opened the route and allowing motorists who are facing an emergency."

Fact: 'If issues arise, we will close route again'

The officer went on to add that the police will continue to monitor and examine the situation at the border. "As of now, it's a temporary arrangement. If any issues arise, we will close the route again," the officer said.

Background: Border was closed after R-day violence; traffic diverted

The Ghazipur border is one of the main borders of the national capital where farmers protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws have been camping for several months.

Earlier, only carriageways en-route Delhi were closed at the border.

However, after the January 26 tractor rally, all carriageways on the border were shut and the traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

Protest: Farmers' R-Day tractor rally had turned violent

Months after camping at Delhi's borders, farmers protesting against the central government's agricultural laws had staged a tractor rally on Republic Day.

Despite agreeing to a plan for the rally, the protesters broke police barricades and launched the rally early.

The police resorted to teargas shelling and baton charging the protesters.

Some protesters breached the Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh flag.