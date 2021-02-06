Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police tightens security ahead of chakka jam; personnel deployed at Red Fort, ITO

Farmers' Protest LATEST Updates: The Delhi Police has tightened security ahead of the chakka jam planned by the SKM on Saturday. Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday held a meeting with senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements.

The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force.

After the violence on 26 January that had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, Shrivastava had accused the protesting farmer union leaders of "betrayal and breaching the agreement" as some farmers deviated from their pre-decided routes for the tractor parade.

Elaborating about the security arrangements for the proposed 'chakka jam', Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that in view of the violence that took place on Republic Day, adequate security arrangements have been put in place at the borders so that miscreants are not able enter the National Capital.

While farmers have said that no chakka jam will be held in Delhi, the police said they have taken additional measures to deal with any situation emerging out of the protest.

"We are monitoring content on the social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also," he added. A senior police officer said to prevent any kind of law and order situation and disruption of normal life during the 'chakka jam', adequate forces are being deployed across the outer-north district of Delhi Police.

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed 'chakka jam' on Saturday by farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws.

Some farmers atop tractors had broken barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Farmer unions on Monday had announced countrywide 'chakka jam' on 6 February, when they will block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, on Friday said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on 6 February, even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

However, police said they have taken additional measures to deal with any situation emerging out of the 'chakka jam'.

"We have a very high security arrangement at Singhu border at present but for Saturday, we are strengthening it at the border.

"We are deploying forces at all important points in the entire outer-north district of Delhi Police as a preventative measure to ensure that traffic and normal life is not affected, and also to ensure that there is no law and order situation or unauthorized 'chakka jam' being done by violating norms," he said.

Another senior police officer from east district of Delhi Police said as a precautionary measure, iron nails studded on the roads have also been repositioned behind the barricades at the Ghazipur border, another protest site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said, "According to the protesting farmers, they will not enter the national capital, but still as a precautionary measure, we have made adequate security arrangements to maintain law and order. Adequate police presence will be in place at all important points and junctions across the district.

"There will be additional deployment of pickets at all the border points. All vehicles will be checked thoroughly at the entry and exit points of pickets and borders. Additional buses have already been taken and extra barricades are being put up at the picket points across the city."

