Farmers' Protest at Jantar Mantar From Today, Security Beefed Up

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws will begin holding demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar starting Thursday, 22 July, pressing their demand for the scrapping of the laws, a short distance away from where the Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had permitted farmers to hold their demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened at the Singhu border, which is the assembly point from where farmers from different protest sites will head towards Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police said in a statement that the number of farmers at Jantar Mantar however, should not exceed 200 persons for Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC). The 200 farmers will be allowed to protest from 11 am up to 5 pm every day.

Farmers were also granted permission to hold protests, as long as all COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Also Read: Farmers From Across India to Protest Outside Parliament From 22 July: SKM

Protesters to be Escorted By Police

The Delhi Police said on Wednesday, that the farmers will be escorted by police to the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, “A group of 200 farmers will go in 4 buses to hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Parliament street. We will discuss the agrarian crisis, three farm laws and MSP. We have constituted a 6-member steering committee which will include three members from Punjab”, news agency ANI reported.

Only farmers who have ID cards will be permitted at the protest site and around 5 pm in the evening, police will escort the farmers back to the Singhu border on buses.

Meanwhile, farmers have also been advised not to take out any march in view of COVID-19 restrictions and have been asked to observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

Moreover, Delhi Police said that it has, “put in place extensive arrangements to ensure that the protest programme remains peaceful," ANI reported.

Story continues

Tightened Security Measures

Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened in the national Capital with personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha, Joint CP Jaspal Singh and CP Balaji Srivastava also visited Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to review security arrangements.

On Thursday, Parvinder Singh, DCP, Outer District, told ANI that the police have placed preventive arrangements "to avoid the entry of any miscreant at the Tikri border."

All routes leading to Delhi, apart from the main highway, have been put under surveillance and are being monitored round the clock.

The Delhi Police is taking added precautions to ensure that the protests don't go out of hand like they did on 26 January.

At the Singhu border, the police have used cement and concrete barriers as precaution.

Both the police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the protest venue.

Also Read: Hundreds of Farmers Protest in Haryana's Sirsa Over Sedition Case

(With inputs from ANI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Farmers' Protest at Jantar Mantar From Today, Security Beefed UpParliament Monsoon Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 12 pm Amid Uproar by Oppn . Read more on India by The Quint.