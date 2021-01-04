Farmers' protest enters 39th day, Buddhist monks lend support

A group of Buddhist monks at the Gazipur (Delhi-UP) border. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): As the farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against Centre's farm laws on Monday entered its 39th day on Monday, a group of Buddhist monks from Lucknow also lent their support to the cause.

The monks set up camp at the Gazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border and have vowed not to go back till the farm laws are taken back

"We have left our temples in Lucknow to join the farmers in their protest against the three laws. We have taken an oath not to leave till the farmers get what they are fighting for - the repeal of the three black laws," a monk told ANI.

The Central government is scheduled to hold the next round of talks with the leaders of farmer unions today.

Despite waterlogging caused by rains and the ongoing cold wave across North India, the agitating farmers have reiterated that they would not relent till their demands are fulfilled.

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Central government and the farmer unions.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)