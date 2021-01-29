



Farmers

29 Jan 2021: Farmers' protest: Clashes reported at Singhu, cop injured, tear-gas used

Three days after the tractor rally of farmers in New Delhi took a violent and unprecedented turn, clashes were reported from the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, which has emerged as the epicenter of the massive agitation.

Locals, demanding that the site must be vacated, clashed with farmers, forcing police to use tear-gas and resort to lathi-charge.

Reportedly, one cop was injured today.

What happened: Carrying the tricolor, locals shouted slogans

In the afternoon, several locals gathered at Singhu border, carrying the tricolor, asking the farmers to vacate the site.

They raised slogans to coerce the farmers to leave the area, where they had been camping since November.

Farmers had descended on Delhi's borders to demand the repeal of three laws, that got the Parliament's nod in mid-September, saying it will adversely affect their livelihoods.

Details: Locals claimed farmers 'insulted' the National Flag

As per PTI, the locals said farmers insulted the National Flag hence, they must exit Singhu. To recall, on January 26, groups of farmers stormed into the Red Fort and unfurled the Sikh flag 'Nishan Sahib'. One farmer died in the violence, while over 300 cops were injured.

Today, the situation at Singhu worsened when farmers and locals pelted stones at one another.

Fact: Here is a video from the spot

Aftermath: Police used tear-gas to dispel crowd, one cop was injured

Soon, police used tear-gas and lathis to dispel the crowd. Spot visuals showed personnel, dressed in riot gear, beating a protester as he allegedly attacked a cop. One picture showed cops battling against sword-carrying people.

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was injured.

Just like Singhu, locals also gathered at the Tikri border (another main point of the farmers' protest), with the same demand.

Fact: Here are the visuals from Tikri border

Fact: In view of R-Day violence, security heightened at Singhu

Notably, the Singhu border was turned into nothing short of a fortress, with barricades installed almost everywhere; almost all entry points were sealed. The administration decided to increase security arrangements in wake of the R-Day violence. Even media personnel were forbidden from entering the area.

Statement: We won't leave till laws are repealed, claimed a protester

On the security upgrade, 26-year-old Manjeet Dhillon, who is with the farmers, said protesters won't be threatened.

"These batons, tear-gas shells, and ammunition can't scare us. We won't budge, we won't leave till our demands of repealing three farm laws are met," Dhillon, who is from Haryana's Kaithal, told the news agency.

After today's violent episode, Congress asked how locals breached the "fortified area."

Fact: 'Who are the locals who vandalized heavily secured area?'

