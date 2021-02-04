With Farmers' Protest, This is What the Anti-India Cabal Wants

India is currently witnessing the ‘Era of Renaissance’ in the agrarian sector. While the Indian government is strongly determined to ensure welfare of its farmers, a network of closely connected international organisations have again become active, in an attempt to hinder the development of the nation. It is noteworthy that these organisations have a history of interfering with any progressive and citizen-friendly reform that takes place in any corner of the world.

The three farm laws have been passed by the Indian Parliament in consonance with the procedure entailed in the Indian Constitution. Nonetheless, the Indian government acknowledges the scepticism of a few sections of farmers regarding the reforms. The farmers’ right to peaceful protest has been respected by the government despite major national roads being blocked for more than two months. The blockade has impacted the livelihoods of thousands of people, regardless of that the authorities have been diligently cooperating with the protesting farmers.

India is a participative democracy and giving due regard to the same, the government has organised 11 rounds of discussions with the farmers’ groups to address their concerns. Few of the groups have even withdrawn from the protests. The government is still willing to hold further discussions and is leaving no stone unturned to resolve all the genuine concerns of the protesting farmers.

The Prime Minister’s offer to postpone the implementation of the laws for 18 months also went unheeded. The government gave the protesting farmers the permission for the farmers’ march on Republic Day and the police authorities made all the arrangements to ensure a hassle-free rally. However, a section of protesting farmers flouted every rule and created unrest in the national capital on the day when the Constitution of India came into effect 72 years ago—the document that gave them their fundamental right to protest peacefully. They vandalised public property and attacked police officers with swords and even tractors were used as weapons. Many police personnel were admitted to hospitals. It was a clear case of disruption of law and order, but the authorities showed impeccable grit and patience by not using excessive force to suppress the violence.

Even after this mayhem, the government is still letting them protest and has kept its doors open for discussions. The political parties sitting in opposition were once the proponents of the reforms and even promised the same in their election manifestos. The same parties have now taken a U-turn and are opposing the reforms just for the sake of crass and petty politics.

A global conspiracy

The vandalism and unrest are not only restricted to India but several divisive forces are trying to give it an international colour. Various Khalistan-supporting organisations have tried to create disruptions in the US and other countries. Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC was desecrated by the protesters in December last year. A poster and a Khalistan flag were placed on the statue. Same was done recently in Davis, California.

It’s a well-planned global conspiracy hatched by anti-India cabal who aim to destabilise and divide India. Accidental leakage of the “toolkit” by Greta Thunberg on Twitter is a proof of deep-rooted design to achieve the same. To continue igniting the protests, there has been influx of funds from various international sources. The National Investigation Agency has also started a probe to crackdown on the same. A number of pro-Khalistani organisations along with some radical elements have been openly celebrating the violence and spreading lies through various platforms. Anarchists like George Soros are quite infamous for manipulating the global order and funding violent protests throughout the globe.

It is notable that while the anti-India lobby is making every effort to vilify India on the global front, India has been helping the world by providing several countries with Covid-19 vaccines under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. The principle of “SarveSantuNiramaya” is deeply rooted in the Indian culture. In line with it, India has by now provided Covid-19 vaccines to more than a dozen countries. The vaccine assistance started with neighbours like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and has now has reached far-off countries like South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Morocco among others. All this has been done within a month of rolling out of India’s vaccination drive. The rapid and selfless initiative has received appreciation from various international organisations.

A commitment to farmers

The reforms in the agriculture sector will not only free the agricultural economy from slavery but will also make farmers a key market force. Several leading global economists have also praised the new reforms. The commitment of the Indian government towards the farmers is also reflected in the Union Budget 2021. The government has again reiterated that MSP (minimum support price) system will continue and will be further strengthened. To keep up with its commitment to develop APMCs (agricultural produce market committees), utilisation of Rs 1 lakh crore for infrastructure development of state-controlled mandis has been announced. Additionally, a hike in the MSP for Rabi crops was announced as recently as September 2020, signalling the government’s intention to further strengthen the MSP system.

There are ample existing schemes, like PM-Kisan, PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, which are designed with the sole intent of benefitting the farmers. The farm laws coupled with the plethora of farmer-centric welfare schemes promise a new dawn for Indian agriculture, ensuring maximum benefits to farmers.

India is a robust democracy, and the Indian government is committed to resolving the issues and grievances of the protesting farmers. No paid propaganda can obstruct New India’s path towards development and prosperity. The Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resolute in working for the advancement and welfare of its people and humanity at large.

Vijay Chauthaiwale is in-charge, Foreign Affairs Dept, Bharatiya Janata Party. Views are personal. He would like to acknowledge Tanya Tyagi’s contribution in drafting this article.