Farmers Plan to Deviate from Approved Routes for Tractor Rally

In a new development that could possibly trigger conflict over law and order with the Delhi Police, protesting farmers declared that they would deviate from the course approved by the police in their tractor rally scheduled for Republic Day.

On 25 January, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced that participants should take their tractors on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, IANS reported. This is in contrast to the three routes already agreed upon between the Delhi Police and protesting farmers.

Two of the approved routes for the tractor rally being held to protest the Centre’s farm laws are from Singhu and Tikri borders, the third route is around the Ghazipur border.

But according to a report on Hindustan Times, farmer leaders said that the would rally up to Akshardham and then return to follow the designated route.

The report quoted Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. as saying, “We have conveyed to the police that we will go up to Akshardham and come back to Anand Vihar and follow the other route. On Tuesday, we will go to Akshardham.”

However, a senior police officer told HT in the condition of anonymity that “no such permission has been given” and that “the tractor rally will take a right turn at the Ghazipur roundabout.”

The farmers’ tractor rally marks two months of ongoing protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws by farmers camping at the borders of Delhi.

Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.

