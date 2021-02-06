



Farmers

06 Feb 2021: Farmers' Nationwide 'Chakka Jam': Cops detain protesters in Pune, Bengaluru

The nationwide chakka jam by farmers protesting the three contentious farm laws began at 12:00pm on Saturday as protesters blocked state and national highways across India.

Cops have detained protesters at some places, including Pune and Bengaluru, to avoid any untoward incidents.

However, farm unions earlier said only peaceful protests will be held on the highways, excluding Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Here's more.

Details: Protests on highways will be totally peaceful, non-violent: Farmers

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers protesting the farm laws, earlier said that farmers across India will observe a three-hour chakka jam, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday.

Also, it said the protests on state and national highways will be "totally peaceful and non-violent," and added that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be excluded from the chakka jam.

Guidelines: SKM issued strict guidelines to ensure peaceful protest

Earlier, the SKM issued a set of strict guidelines to ensure a "completely peaceful and non-violent" chakka jam across India.

Further, it even appealed to the protesting farmers to not indulge in any kind of conflict with the government authorities and other citizens.

It also added that emergency and essential services, including ambulances and school buses, will not be affected during the chakka jam.

Protesters detained: More than 60 agitators detained in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Reportedly, more than 60 protesters, who were agitating outside Bengaluru's Yelahanka Police Station, as part of the farmers' chakka jam protests were detained by the police.

"We have made thorough arrangements. We expect more protestors and we are prepared. It's peaceful so far," said CK Baba, DCP North East, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, several protesting farmers were also detained by the cops in Maharashtra's Pune.

In Delhi: 50 people detained by Delhi Police at Shaheedi Park

Meanwhile, reports also said about 50 people were detained by the Delhi Police in Central Delhi's Shaheedi Park near the Income Tax Office (ITO) area for holding a protest in support of the chakka jam.

Protesters claimed the police have detained them wrongfully as their protest was peaceful. However, the cops reportedly had not granted them permission to hold any protest at Shaheedi Park.

Measures: Delhi authorities step up security to prevent Republic Day-like incident

Though farmers said there will be no roadblocks in Delhi, authorities have taken a slew of measures to prevent Republic Day-like violence. More than 50,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary forces personnel and drones were deployed in and around Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) ordered the closure of several metro stations, including Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Khan Market, ahead of chakka jam.