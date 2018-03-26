Farmers in Maharashtra seek permission for euthanasia from President

91 farmers have sought permission from the President of India for euthanasia in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The farmers submitted a letter to the governor and SDO seeking permission for euthanasia on Monday. The farmers said they were not getting remunerative prices for their crops. "The authorities failed to provide adequate compensation for our land, which has been acquired by the government for construction of a highway," said a farmer. Earlier this month, farmers had led a protest march from Nashik to Mumbai against not getting a loan waiver. The protest was called off after CM Fadnavis agreed to fulfill their demands. Supreme Court on March 8, delivered the unprecedented judgment of making passive euthanasia permissible.