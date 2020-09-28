Farmers to intensify protests today

New Delhi, Sep 28: The farmers groups and political parties have decided to intensify protests against the three farm bills that were signed into a law on Sunday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Punjab's Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh will stage a sit in protest against the contentious laws on Monday at Katkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

National Trades Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre had also decided to extend support to the Bharat Bandh on September 25.

Bharat Bandh: Farmers across nation to agitate today

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced that it would undertake a Chakka Jam for three hours across Punjab.

Rakesh Tikait, the president of BKU said that over 100 farmer unions will take part in the protests on September 25. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will jam their respective villages, towns and highways. In Haryana, it is planned to be completely closed. We are planning to involve local shopkeepers and will come out with a final strategy on September 24, he also said.

