Farmers to Hold 'Tractor Kisan Parade' on Republic Day 2021 in Protest Against Farm Laws

New Delhi, January 2: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new and contentious agricultural laws are set to intensify their agitation. According to farmer leader Darshan Pal, who heads Krantikari Kisan Union, the protesting farmers will hold "Tractor Kisan Parade" on January 26, the country's Republic Day, in Delhi. The call for the tractor rally comes days after the Centre and farmers reached a consensus on two of four issues. Farmers Will Enter Republic Day 2021 Parade With Tricolour on Tractors, Lets See Who Uses Water Cannon, Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait.

"We will hold marches towards Governors' Houses in different states on January 23, and 'tractor Kisan Parade' will be held on January 26 (Republic Day) in Delhi," Darshan Pal said. Farmers' organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting at the Singhu border, on Friday said that if the talks with the government on January 4 fail then they will intensify the protest. Farmers in Noida Beat Plates, Ring Bells Against Farm Laws During PM Narendra Modi's Speech.

The sixth round of meeting between farmer leaders and the central government was held earlier this week. Following the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the two sides had reached consensus on two out of four key issues. The government and the farmers agreed on the latter's demands to keep farmers out of the penal provisions of the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, and to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

"The repeal of the laws and the guarantee of the MSP are yet to be discussed. Now, these two issues will be discussed in the January 4 meeting," Harpal Singh Bellary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who attended the meeting, told IANS. The protesting farmers want the central government to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.