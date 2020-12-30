Farmers Demand Compensation for Kin of Deceased at Talks With Govt

Farmer leaders demanded justice and compensation for the families of those who died during the protest, amid talks with the government, on Wednesday, 30 December, reported ANI.

The sixth round of talks between protesting farmers and the Centre over the three contentious farm laws is underway at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday, 30 December.

Ahead of the talks, taking place 22 days after the last round of discussions was held, farm leaders had reiterated the demand for the repeal of the laws.

On Tuesday, the farmers' unions, while officially accepting the invitation for the talks, reiterated that the discussion should be on the modalities of repealing the laws, providing a legal guarantee for MSP, changes to the ‘Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, 2020’, and the Electricity Amendment Bill.

‘Don’t Think We’ll Reach a Solution Today’

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Punjab) Joint Secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabra had said, “We don’t think we will reach a solution even today. The three farm laws should be repealed.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, had expressed hope that the talks will be decisive. “Talks will be held on all issues, including MSP, with an open heart. I hope that farmers’ agitation ends today,” he told ANI.

The protests against the farm laws have been going on near the Delhi-NCR borders for over a month now. While farmers have insisted on the repeal of the three laws, the Centre is not willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the Acts.

(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)

