Farmers to Gherao Parliament If Govt Won’t Repeal Laws: Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, on Tuesday, 23 February, said that if the Centre does not repeal the three contentious farm laws, the protesting farmers will gherao the Parliament.



Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat on United Kisan Morcha in Sikar, Tikait, according to PTI, requested farmers to be ready as call for a ‘Delhi march’ can be given any time.

"“This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors.” " - Rakesh Tikait, according to PTI

Tikait also said that the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament, and this time, in protest, the farmers would plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there.

Further, stating that the violence that broke out in the national capital on 26 January was owing to a conspiracy to malign the country’s farmers, Rakesh Tikait said:

"“The farmers of the country love the tricolour, but not the leaders of this country.” "

According to PTI, Tikait also informed that the farmers are issuing an open challenge to the government: if the latter does not repeal the contentious farm laws and implement the MSP, the farmers of the country will also demolish the godowns of big companies.

Further, Tikait said the United Front will soon give a date for this too, reported PTI.

For months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Farmers to Gherao Parliament If Govt Won’t Repeal Laws: TikaitBoth Pacers Broad, Anderson Could Play Pink-Ball Test: Joe Root . Read more on India by The Quint.