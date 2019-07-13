Farmers face acute water crisis in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Farmers of Nagpur are facing worse situation due to water crisis in Maharashtra. Crops are turning into barren filed as there is no rain from last 15 days. Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department, Vidarbha M Sahu said, "Rain is not expected in next coming 5 days, as weather conditions are not favorable. Light rains expected only at 1- 2 locations. Rainfall rate is 28 % lesser than the normal rainfall rate." The situation is likely to worsen in the Marathwada and Vidarbha (Nagpur) regions, where storage levels have depleted to 5 and 10 per cent, respectively.