Farmers’ ‘Chakka Jam’: No Bandh in Delhi But Security Beefed up

Ahead of the ‘chakka jam’, planned by farmers protesting against the Modi government’s contentious farm laws, on Saturday, 6 February, security has been enhanced across Delhi and other parts of Haryana. However, Kisan Unions had announced that the Bandh won’t be observed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Chief Darshan Pal shared a set of guidelines that have been issued regarding the ‘chakka jam’.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Delhi Police said that it has made adequate arrangements to prevent the entry of miscreants and will also be monitoring social media posts.

The Congress on Friday extended support to the ‘chakka jam’

Farmers’ unions have appealed to all the stakeholders to be peaceful

Emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus, etc., will not be stopped, as per the guidelines issued by the farmers’ unions

Heavy Barricading, Water Cannons Deployed at Ghazipur Border

Extensive barricading measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur Border with the deployment of water cannon vehicles, as a pre-emptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' called by farmer unions protesting against the farm laws, reported ANI.

No Chakka Jam in UP, Uttarakhand: Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of Saturday’s 'chakka jam’, Bharat Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, on Friday, 5 February, announced that the countrywide road blockade would not be carried out in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand because the unions “have evidence that few people would have attempted to spread violence at these places.” reported ANI.

"“We have evidence that a few people would attempt to spread violence at these places. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,”" - Rakesh Tikait, according to ANI

Congress Extends Support to ‘Chakka Jam’

The Congress party on Friday extended support to the ‘chakka jam’ called by farmer unions across the country on Saturday.

The party, according to media reports, has said that its workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in the protest. Further, the Congress expressed disappointment with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar for defending the farm laws in the Parliament and for attacking the Opposition.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Releases Guidelines Ahead of March

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Chief Darshan Pal shared a set of guidelines that have been issued regarding the ‘chakka jam’. “We appeal to the public in India to kindly cooperate,” he said.

1. Only national and state highways across the country will be jammed from 12 noon to 3 pm.

2. Emergency and essential services like ambulance or school bus will not be stopped.

3. The 'chakka jam’ will remain completely peaceful and non-violent. Protesters are asked to not to indulge in any conflict with government officials or ordinary citizens.

4. There will be no ‘chakka jam’ programme in Delhi NCR, except the protest sites that are already in a ‘chakka jam’ mode. All roads entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.

5. The ‘chakka jam’ programme will conclude at 3 pm by indicating the unity of farmers, by blowing the vehicle horn continuously for 1 minute. We also appeal to the public to join in, at 3 pm to express their support and solidarity with our annadatas.

Maximum Forces, Social Media Monitored: Delhi Police 'Makes Arrangements' Ahead of Chakka Jam

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner held a meeting with senior police officials over the proposed ‘chakka jam’ by agitating farmers on Saturday, 6 February.

According to Delhi Police, it has made adequate arrangements to prevent the entry of miscreants and will also be monitoring social media posts, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Haryana ADGP (law & order) also issued directives to SPs and Commissioners in view of the ‘chakka jam’.

"Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties. Intelligence network should be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken," it reads.

In view of the violence that happened on 26 January, the Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at the borders so that miscreants cannot enter the national capital, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO told ANI.

“We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against police or other things. The protesters are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with police force of other states too,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

