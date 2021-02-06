Farmers' Chakka Jam kick starts, Police on alert & more I Top Headlines

Here are the headlines of the day:

1. Kisan 'Chakka Jam' Today

The farmers have announced a nationwide Chakka Jam today. The farmers have claimed that the protests are going to be peaceful and they will not clash with the forces.

2. Police 'Won't Allow R-Day Re- Run'

There is high security across the national capital of India. The police have made arrangements to avoid another Republic Day violence situation. 50,000 police personnel have been deployed in Delhi alone.

3. But, R-Day 'Rioters' Incites Again

R-Day rioter Lakka Singh is seen inciting again in a video wherein he calls farmers to join in large numbers in today's protest.

4. Opposition Backs 'Chakka Jam'

The opposition continues to support farmers' Chakka Jam. The opposition has said the protest will intensify until farm laws are repealed.

5.Rally vs Rally in West Bengal

BJP president J.P. Nadda has kick started rally in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the TMC has carried out a counter-rally.

6. 4G Internet Restored In Entire J&K

The Internet has been restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir after 18 long months.