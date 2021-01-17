Farmers to carry out 'peaceful' R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Farmers will carry out a tractor parade along Delhi's Outer Ring Road on Republic Day, announced Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Sunday, asserting that the parade will be conducted peacefully with the national flag.

"Farmers will carry out a tractor parade with the national flag on the Outer Ring Road of Delhi on Republic Day. Along with jawans, the kisan will also celebrate the sovereignty of the country," Yadav said at a press conference here.

This comes on the 53rd day of the farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's farm laws.

For the parade, Yadav also added that weapons of any kind, inciteful language, and violent actions would be strictly not allowed in the parade and hoped that the Delhi and Haryana Police would not cause hindrances to the parade.

"No disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony," he added.

The parade will pass through Peeragadhi, Janakpuri, Dhaula Kuan, Munirka, IIT, Khel Gaon, Chirag Delhi, Nehru Place, Okhla, Majnu ka tila, Burari, Azadpur, among other areas.

"There will be a national flag or an emblem of a farm union on each vehicle, and flags of political parties will be allowed anywhere. Those unable to participate in the parade in Delhi will do so in their respective states while following the same guidelines," Yadav added.

Communist Party of India leader Hannan Mollah, who has lent his support to the farmer's protest appealed to the public to join the parade in Delhi.

"Through this parade, we want the public to know the problems of the annadatta and come out and support us. We appeal to the people to come and join us in the parade," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central government's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally seeking to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the application on January 18 along with pleas raising the issue of farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)