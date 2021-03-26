Bharat Bandh: Four Shatabdi Trains Cancelled, Rahul Voices Support

Farmer unions on Wednesday, 10 March, had called for a complete Bharat Bandh on 26 March, to celebrate the completion of four months since their protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws began on the borders of the national capital.

Bharat Bandh: Bahadurgarh Railway Station

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had issued a call on Thursday, 25 March, asking people to make the Bharat Bandh a success. The strike has been called for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm.

As per a statement by the Indian Railways, protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala, and Firozpur division, affecting rail movement. Train services have been affected at 32 locations and four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in support of the farmers’ movement saying, “India’s history is a witness to the fact that Satyagraha ends atrocities, injustice, and vanity.”

Also Read: We Farmers Built Brick Shelters to Beat the Heat, Not to Encroach

Rail and road transportation is likely to be affected across Punjab and Haryana as railway lines and roadways have been blocked by protesting farmers. Several markets will also remain closed. Ambulance and fire services however, will not be affected.

As per Delhi Traffic Police, both the carriageways on NH-24 passing through Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) have been closed in view of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh: Bahadurgarh Railway Station

In Ambala, protesters have blocked GT Road and the railway track near Shahpur.

A group of farmers can also be seen singing and dancing for the completion of four months of agitation at the Ghazipur border:

Story continues

#WATCH A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/gkPWwKnTiP — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Farmers’ Intensification of Protests

Farm leader Buta Singh Burgill had spoken at the Singhu border and said, “We will observe a complete Bharat Bandh on 26 March, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” PTI reported.

Trade unions and farmers also protested against the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on 15 March, and on 19 march, the protesting farmers observed Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao Day.

Farmer leaders had also said that copies of new farm laws will be burnt during Holika Dahan on 28 March.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.PM Modi’s Bangladesh Tour Begins, 1st Foreign Visit Since PandemicBharat Bandh: Four Shatabdi Trains Cancelled, Rahul Voices Support . Read more on India by The Quint.